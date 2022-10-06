Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.25.
Canadian Utilities Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of CU stock traded down C$1.11 on Thursday, hitting C$35.02. 305,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.12 and a twelve month high of C$41.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
