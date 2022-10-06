Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities to a “sell” rating and set a C$41.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CU stock traded down C$1.11 on Thursday, hitting C$35.02. 305,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.12 and a twelve month high of C$41.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.