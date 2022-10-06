Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 106,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.