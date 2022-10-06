Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.90. 905,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

