Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.99. 94,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

