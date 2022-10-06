Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 23,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,876. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

