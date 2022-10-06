Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $24,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

