Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 14,000,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

