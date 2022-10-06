Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $316.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $226.05 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

