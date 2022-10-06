Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,754.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,137,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,622 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 367,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

