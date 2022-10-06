Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

