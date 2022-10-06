Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,467,920. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

