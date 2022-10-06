Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $51,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $92,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

CPRI opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

