CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 434,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 761,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 129,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

