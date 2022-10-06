CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.31. 164,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

