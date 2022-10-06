CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 298,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442,670. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

