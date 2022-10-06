CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.45. 340,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.