CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,542,000 after buying an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.24. 446,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,698. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.