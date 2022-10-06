CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $197.51. 50,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.