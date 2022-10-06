CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.38. 105,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average is $245.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

