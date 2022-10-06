Captain Inu Trading Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days (CPTINU)

Captain Inu (CPTINU) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Captain Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Captain Inu has a total market cap of $335,706.56 and approximately $10,170.00 worth of Captain Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Captain Inu has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Captain Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Captain Inu

Captain Inu’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Captain Inu’s total supply is 634,959,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,960,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Captain Inu is https://reddit.com/r/captaininu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Captain Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@captaininu. Captain Inu’s official Twitter account is @captaininutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Captain Inu’s official website is captaininu.com.

Buying and Selling Captain Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Captain Inu (CPTINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Captain Inu has a current supply of 634,959,999,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Captain Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $872.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://captaininu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Captain Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Captain Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Captain Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Captain Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Captain Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.