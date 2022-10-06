CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.07

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.40. CareCloud shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 41,085 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

