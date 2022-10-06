CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $37,116.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,352 shares of company stock valued at $37,666. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 126.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,232 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.75. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 26.63% and a negative return on equity of 52.76%. On average, analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

