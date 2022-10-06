Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.38. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 109,514 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

