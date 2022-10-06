Chain Estate DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65,769.12 (CHES)

Chain Estate DAO (CHES) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Chain Estate DAO has a total market cap of $65,769.12 and approximately $9,233.00 worth of Chain Estate DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chain Estate DAO has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Chain Estate DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Estate DAO Profile

Chain Estate DAO’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Chain Estate DAO’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Chain Estate DAO’s official website is www.chainestate.finance. Chain Estate DAO’s official Twitter account is @chainestatedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Estate DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Estate DAO (CHES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chain Estate DAO has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chain Estate DAO is 0.00019853 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,138.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainestate.finance/.”

