Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.55 and traded as high as C$4.71. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 234,454 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$279.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8760538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

