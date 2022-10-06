ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of CHX opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

