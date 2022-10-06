CharityDAO (CHD) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

CharityDAO (CHD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. CharityDAO has a total market capitalization of $154,271.13 and $22,265.00 worth of CharityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CharityDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CharityDAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

About CharityDAO

CharityDAO’s genesis date was March 26th, 2022. CharityDAO’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,060,000 tokens. CharityDAO’s official Twitter account is @thecharity_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CharityDAO is charitydao.co. CharityDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@charitydao.

Buying and Selling CharityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “CharityDAO (CHD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CharityDAO has a current supply of 7,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CharityDAO is 0.05057018 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $692.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://charitydao.co/.”

