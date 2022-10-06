Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 71207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently 3,060.00%.

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.