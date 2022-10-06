Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.78

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $4.91. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 348,463 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $97.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 308.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

