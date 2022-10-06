Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.78

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $4.91. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 348,463 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $97.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
