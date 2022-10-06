Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

