Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,700,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

