Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cloudflare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3,123.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,897,000 after purchasing an additional 566,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,192. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,920 shares of company stock valued at $18,180,795. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

