CLV (CLV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.07 Million

CLV (CLV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, CLV has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One CLV token can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CLV has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of CLV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,354.90 or 1.00009575 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

CLV Profile

CLV (CRYPTO:CLV) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2021. CLV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CLV is medium.com/projectclover. CLV’s official Twitter account is @clv_org. CLV’s official website is clv.org.

Buying and Selling CLV

According to CryptoCompare, “CLV (CLV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CLV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 442,756,349 in circulation. The last known price of CLV is 0.08427075 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,678,449.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clv.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CLV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CLV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CLV using one of the exchanges listed above.

