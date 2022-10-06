Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 786,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

