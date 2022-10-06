CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $41,352,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

