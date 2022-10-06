Comparing Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Realty Income and Necessity Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Realty Income
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|Necessity Retail REIT
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Realty Income presently has a consensus target price of $75.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.27%. Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.08%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Realty Income.
Dividends
Insider and Institutional Ownership
81.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Realty Income and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Realty Income
|20.10%
|2.37%
|1.38%
|Necessity Retail REIT
|-10.25%
|-2.30%
|-0.96%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Realty Income and Necessity Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Realty Income
|$2.08 billion
|17.13
|$359.46 million
|$1.06
|55.90
|Necessity Retail REIT
|$335.16 million
|2.40
|-$40.18 million
|($0.51)
|-11.82
Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
Realty Income has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Realty Income beats Necessity Retail REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.
About Necessity Retail REIT
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.