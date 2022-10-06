Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.86. Compass shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 201,236 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.
Compass Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.
Insider Transactions at Compass
In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Featured Articles
