Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.86. Compass shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 201,236 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Insider Transactions at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.