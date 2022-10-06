Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 1.9%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). 33,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 79,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 million and a P/E ratio of 175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

