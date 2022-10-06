Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

