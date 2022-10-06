Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Increased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $233.10. 70,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,717. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

