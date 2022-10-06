Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average of $242.37. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.13.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.