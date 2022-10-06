ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $546,749.30 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $546,749.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,378,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,145,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

ContextLogic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 12,878,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,183,305. The stock has a market cap of $568.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.85. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 170,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 792,227 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

