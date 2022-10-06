ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities raised ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.30.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

