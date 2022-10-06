Contrasting HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 65.93%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Ooma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21% Ooma -0.42% -1.40% -0.66%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.56 $79.62 million $0.05 80.00 Ooma $192.29 million 1.71 -$1.75 million ($0.03) -450.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Ooma on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers the Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

