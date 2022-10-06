Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 29.8%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was up 29.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 2,566,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,243,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMMC shares. Haywood Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 21.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$419.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

