Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 8,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

