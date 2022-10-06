CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Position Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.16% of CoreCivic worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 169.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CoreCivic by 39.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 68,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 25,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

