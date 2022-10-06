Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Corning by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

