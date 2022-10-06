Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 258,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

