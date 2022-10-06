CoW Protocol Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COW)

CoW Protocol (COW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. CoW Protocol has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $57,654.00 worth of CoW Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoW Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One CoW Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoW Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

CoW Protocol Token Profile

CoW Protocol’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. CoW Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,248,540 tokens. The official message board for CoW Protocol is medium.com/@cow-protocol. CoW Protocol’s official website is cow.fi. CoW Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mevprotection and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoW Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoW Protocol (COW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoW Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoW Protocol is 0.09161619 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $56,521.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cow.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoW Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoW Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoW Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoW Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoW Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.